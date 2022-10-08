Latest update October 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Members of the public applaud GCF’s exhibition at Giftland Mall

Oct 08, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Persons of all ages came out in scores to support the Guyana Chess Federation’s (GCF) two-day exhibition at the Giftland Mall. Visitors to the chess booth over the past two Saturdays showed their enthusiasm and interest in the game of chess and the work the Federation has been doing to grow the sport in Guyana.

Ethan Lee (right) secured a win against Taffin Khan in the simultaneous chess game segment.

Chess players from across Guyana used the opportunity to come out and challenge some of Guyana’s top junior and senior players at the exhibition and were awarded prizes for victories.

A member of the public engages in a friendly game with a talented junior chess player.

The highlight of the day on Saturday, October 1st was simultaneous chess of ten top junior players versus Candidate Master Taffin Khan, who is the highest-rated chess player in Guyana. Khan recently returned from India where he played board one for the Open Team.

The only Junior who managed to defeat him was fellow Olympiad teammate and Guyana’s highest-ranked junior player, Ethan Lee.

Other participants who played exceptionally well were Arysh Raghunauth, Aniyah Couchman, Nellisha Johnson, Jacob McDonald, Julian Mohabir, Landon Mohabir, Odit Rodrigues, Angel Rahim and Anaya Lall.

Dozens of children and a handful of adults as well, were able to register as members of the GCF and register for the recently launched chess club. The chess club meets weekly on Saturdays at School of the Nations from 10:00hrs to 12:00hrs.

Many children were given free access to the Chesskid.com platform as well, with over 200 players actively learning and playing chess to date.

Chesskid.com offers numerous chess lessons, unlimited chess puzzles and the opportunity to play safely, rapid online chess games with other children.

Members of the public check out the chess exhibition.

Women and girls were also able to register as members of the Guyana Women in Chess Community which will be rolling out more activities to encourage more females to learn, play and get involved in chess across Guyana.

The Guyana Chess Federation wishes to extend its gratitude to the Management and Staff of the Giftland Mall for providing the space to promote and showcase chess to the public.

