Latest update October 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Grace Kennedy donates to Guyana Cancer Foundation

Oct 08, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Grace Kennedy Money Services Limited (GKMS Ltd.) – home of Western Union and Bill Express – on Thursday donated some $250,000 to the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF) to further its efforts to spread awareness about the deadly disease.

GCF’s President, Bibi Sadeeah Akhtar Hassan, in expressing appreciation for the contribution said, “This will primarily go towards our screening programme with Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital from as early as next week. Moreover, this initiative started on Tuesday with the First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali …. GKMS’ contribution is the second donation towards this initiative. I therefore, express heartfelt thanks to Grace Kennedy and we appreciate you coming on board with us once again, thank you very much.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sterling Products makes sterling contribution to Courts Pee-Wee Tournament

Sterling Products makes sterling contribution to Courts Pee-Wee...

Oct 08, 2022

– Fixtures revealed, kicks off today at MoE Ground Kaieteur News – As the Petra Organisation continues to make greater strides in the grass-root football fraternity, they have begun to...
Read More
GFF/Kashif & Shanghai Year-End tournament in preparation mode

GFF/Kashif & Shanghai Year-End tournament in...

Oct 08, 2022

Guyana set for FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Miami

Guyana set for FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Miami

Oct 08, 2022

NAMILCO U17 Fixtures

NAMILCO U17 Fixtures

Oct 08, 2022

EBDCA S/D T20 resumes today

EBDCA S/D T20 resumes today

Oct 08, 2022

Urban Benjamin Memorial Race set for tomorrow in E’bo

Urban Benjamin Memorial Race set for tomorrow in...

Oct 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]