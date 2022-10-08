Grace Kennedy donates to Guyana Cancer Foundation

Latest update October 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Grace Kennedy Money Services Limited (GKMS Ltd.) – home of Western Union and Bill Express – on Thursday donated some $250,000 to the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF) to further its efforts to spread awareness about the deadly disease.
GCF’s President, Bibi Sadeeah Akhtar Hassan, in expressing appreciation for the contribution said, “This will primarily go towards our screening programme with Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital from as early as next week. Moreover, this initiative started on Tuesday with the First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali …. GKMS’ contribution is the second donation towards this initiative. I therefore, express heartfelt thanks to Grace Kennedy and we appreciate you coming on board with us once again, thank you very much.”
Oct 08, 2022
Oct 08, 2022
Oct 08, 2022
Oct 08, 2022
Oct 08, 2022
