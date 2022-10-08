GRA intercepts hospital ambulance with smuggled chicken

– driver in custody

Kaieteur News – Officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Friday reportedly intercepted an ambulance with several boxes of smuggled frozen chicken.

Kaieteur News understands that the driver of the ambulance is attached to the Skeldon Public Hospital and he showed up there at approximately 03:00hrs and collected the keys for the vehicle from a security guard.

The driver reportedly did not follow the standard procedure of signing for the key before he left.

Sometime later, GRA officials, acting on information, located the ambulance bearing licence plate PAC 4274 and intercepted it at No. 78 Village, Rampoor, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

There were videos that surfaced on social media of a heavy duty hymac pulling the ambulance from what appears to be a ditch.

Kaieteur News understands that the ambulance ended up there during a high speed chase with the GRA officials.

The driver is said to be in custody and the security guard was reported taken in for questioning.

This is not the first case where Government resources were misused and abused. In 2017, former SWAT Commander, Motie Dookie, was busted using a police vehicle to transport smuggled whiskey from Suriname. He was later terminated from his official capacity as a Police Officer by the Police Service Commission.