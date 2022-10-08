GPHC certifies 50 new Patient Care Assistants

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Fifty new Patient Care Assistants (PCAs) were on Friday certified after undergoing a six-month training programme at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Present at a simple graduation ceremony held at the Umana Yana, Georgetown, were GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (ag), Mr. Robbie Rambarran, Joan Stewart, Nursing Mentor/Coordinator of the PCA programme, and Evelyn Parker, Assistant Coordinator of the PCA programme, among other special invitees.

Stewart, who provided an overview of the PCA programme, said that the care-givers represent the 15th batch to receive training at the GPHC and they were drawn from nine administrative regions (except Region 8) in Guyana.

During her brief remarks, she noted that the PCA programme commenced on April 14, 2022 and was designed to prepare the PCAs to offer basic nursing care to selected patients and families under the supervision of professional nurses and team leaders.

The Coordinator shared that during the six months of training, the students received training in various topics in keeping with the course. They also started clinical practice in the wards on April 29, last. Of the students that joined the programme, she noted 32 percent were never absent through the six months period even as she stressed that for patient care, “every second counts.”

Providing details on the six written examinations conducted during the six-month period, Stewart explained that for the first exam, 62 percent of the students scored 60 percent and over, and those who achieved low percentages, along with students who commenced the programme after the first examination, were allowed to re-sit the exam and 92 percent of them were successful.

For the mid-term assessment, which was held in June, the Coordinator revealed that 92 percent of the students scored over 60 percent and at the final examinations, 52 percent of them passed with an ‘A’ grade which is 85 percent and over, and 22 percent gained ‘B’ Grade which is between 75 and 84 percent. For a cumulative score which represented the total mark of the six assessments, the practical and final exams, 18 percent passed with Grade ‘A’, 64 percent passed with ‘B’ Grade and 16 percent passed with Grade ‘C’, representing 100 percent passes for the PCA class of 2022.

“In conclusion, GPHC now has 50 certified Patient Care Assistants who are now equipped with knowledge, skills to perform in keeping with the scope of practice and ready for employment in the healthcare sector, and I must say that this batch of students, with exception of those who would return to their various regions, will all be employed with the GPHC from October 11, 2022,” Stewart related.

In congratulating the batch of 2022, the acting CEO told the graduates, “First of all, no job is important than the other, all of it is equally important and don’t allow anyone to disrespect you or belittle you in your profession, you will make contribution just like everyone else.”

The CEO told them that this is just the beginning- a stepping stone, as he encouraged them to work even harder. He added that in keeping with the President’s vision of a world class healthcare system in Guyana, they all have an important part to play in achieving that vision.

This year’s valedictorian for the PCA programme is Ms. Cassie George.