GFF/Kashif & Shanghai Year-End tournament in preparation mode

Oct 08, 2022 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – With plans of making the tournament even bigger this time around, the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) are hard at work putting together their annual year-end tournament.

FLASH BACK! K&S/GFF Super 16 defending champions GDF.

Kashif Muhammad and GFF president, Wayne Forde, told Kaieteur News that they’re piecing all ideas together and working out the logistics of the tournament before an official announcement is made.

No dates for the tournament were revealed, while the organisers are tight-lipped on the prize money.

Kashif Muhammad, GFF president Wayne Forde and Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major.

“All parties have been meeting; the competition and technical teams, planning with the intention of bringing off a very successful tournament,” Forde told Kaieteur News yesterday.

He said an announcement will be made soon, but highlighted that one of the exciting news will be the fact that more clubs, stretched across the respective affiliated Member Associations, will be given a chance to compete in the preliminary round of the tournament.

“The details will be explained in the formal announcement, but we’re working to ensure we have multiple venues, and have all stakeholders working together to make it successful. We’re also talking to our respective corporate stakeholders as well. So players and fans can expect a good tournament,” Forde said.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the venues expected to be used this year, Forde said the GFF and the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation will be working closely to ensure that they have all the identified facilities in a condition that reflects the standard of the tournament.

Asked about the venue for the finals, Forde pointed Kaieteur News to the official announcement for the tournament, where he said all details will be made public.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were crowned champions on January 1, 2022 after their thrilling 5-4 win on kicks from the penalty spot over Western Tigers, following a 1 – 1 stalemate at the end of regulation and extra time at the National Track and Field Centre.

