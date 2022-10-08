GCB’s 50-over Inter-County cricket starts Monday

Permaul to lead defending champs, Hetmyer, Foo named in B’ce team

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Defending Champions Berbice, who won the title the last time 50-over Inter-County was played in 2014, have named a strong team for the GCB’s 50-over senior Inter-County tournament which is scheduled to commence on Monday.

Berbice take on Demerara at Bourda, while the President’s X1 face-off with Essequibo at Everest. Both games are set to commence at 9am.

Berbice have included West Indies players Shimron Hetmyer, Veersammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair and Romario Shepherd, all who have played International cricket for the West Indies.

Only Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair who made his CPL debut this season, Rampertab Ramnauth and Jason Sinclair have not played senior cricket for Guyana.

Hetmyer, who was replaced by Shamarh Brooks in T20 World Cup side for missing two flights to Australia, provides Berbice with unexpected fire-power.

The 25-year-old pugnacious left-hander from Young Warriors in Canje, with 16 Tests and 50 T20Is, without making a three-figure score, has his best record in ODI cricket where he has batted 47 times and scored five half centuries and four fifties at an Average of 35.29.

If he can produce anything close, those performances in Monday’s 50-over encounter against the Leon Johnson led Demerara, the Holiday fans present at the historic Bourda, could be in for treat.

At 33, Skipper Permaul has played nine Tests, seven ODIs and singleT20I but has reaped his most success in his 129 First-Class games in which he has captured 568 wickets. And on could play a massive role with both bat and ball.

The 32-year-old Jonathan Foo makes a return to Inter-County cricket with two fifties including an unbeaten 97 from his 13 List ‘A’ games and a dominant tournament could see him back in the Guyana Regional Super50 team.

The caliber of players expected to be on show should produce a riveting contest and it would be a shame if a large crowd is not at Bourda to watch Monday’s match.

Berbice team: Veerasammy Permaul (Capt), Kevlon Anderson, Shimron Hetmyer, Rampertab Ramnauth, Jonathon Foo, Anthony Bramble, Jason Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Clinton Pestano, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Demetri Cameron.

Reserves: Kevin Umroe, Seon Glasgow, Nigel Deodat, Eon Hooper, Sylus Tyndall

The BCB said that players from the list of reserves will fill the breach for those players who will be unavailable for the first round.