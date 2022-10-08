EBDCA S/D T20 resumes today

Latest update October 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 08, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association T20 round robin competition resumes today with several matches.
At Transport, Herstelling will play Continental at 13:30hrs; at Farm the host will face Meadowbank at 09:30hrs; North Soesdyke will take on Providence at 13:30hrs; at YMCA at 13:30hrs Uprising will face Silver bullet.
Tomorrow, Sunday, at Laluni at 09:30hrs Sandpipers will play Laluni and at 13:30hrs Ruimveldt will play Laluni.
At Transport at 09:30hrs, Herstelling B will take on Continental; at 13:30hrs Demolition will face Providence; at Farm at 09:30hrs on Sunday Eccles will face Patricia Sawmill; at 13:30hrs Peter’s Hall will tackle Uprising.
