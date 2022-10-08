Businessman remanded for beating ex-girlfriend, lover with gun

Latest update October 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Popular Linden businessman, Hilton Lyle Junior on Friday appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison.

He was charged with two counts of threatening behaviour, assault, causing actual bodily harm, and malicious damage of property.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

It is alleged that Lyle Junior assaulted a woman with whom he shared a relationship and her paramour with his licensed firearm at a house in Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The woman is currently hospitalised nursing injuries to her feet and other parts of her body.

According to information received, Lyle Junior heard that the woman was with her male companion and went to the house and broke the windows, kicked down the door and began to assault them with his gun. The businessman also followed the male companion to the hospital where he further threatened him with a firearm.

The matter was reported to police and the businessman was arrested and subsequently charged.

He will return to court on November 3, 2022.

