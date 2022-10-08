$75K up for grabs weekly as MMG+ unveils new campaign

Kaieteur News – The Mobile Money Guyana (mmg+) team is rewarding their customers yet again over the next few months, with the launch of a pay and win campaign.

The campaign gives customers who pay their GTT, and either their GPL or GWI bills with mmg+ a chance to win $15,000 cash back each.

The company in a Press Release noted that it has been transforming the way its customers make everyday transactions, from paying utility bills to topping up their mobile phones and sending money to family and friends around Guyana.

In keeping with its commitment to ensure all subscribers and Guyanese ‘live life easy’, this promotion allows them to pay their usual utility bills at their nearest mmg+ agent or on the go using the app to win cash prizes.

Product Marketing Manager for mmg+, Diana Gittens, explained that this initiative will see five persons win a total of $75,000 per week once they pay their bills consistently.

“We are always finding innovative ways to support and celebrate our subscribers, so every time you pay your light bill, water bill, GTT internet or landline bill, you’re one step closer to winning. You don’t have to do anything fancy, just use mmg+ and you’re good to go.”

She also mentioned the newly launched ‘Quick Pay’ feature, which allows you to add your recurring payments as quick payment options to pay in one tap, so you no longer need to remember account numbers and other information.

Winners will be notified via SMS and email and will receive their cash prizes through the mmg+ app.

mmg+ has almost 800 agents countrywide, ensuring secure, convenient access to payments wherever you are in Guyana. Just this year, mmg+ partnered with several stakeholders to increase the number of everyday transactions possible through their app and agent locations.

For more information on this promotion, persons can visit the company’s Website and our Facebook page. Visit https://www.mmg.gy/agents/ to find an agent close-by and get a chance to win your $15,000.