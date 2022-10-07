Woman nabbed in sting operation taking 14-yr-old girl to work at interior bar

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old woman was on Wednesday nabbed by police during an sting operation taking a 14-year-old girl from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) to work at a bar in Blue Mountain Backdam, Region Seven.

Ranks intercepted the woman around 13:30hrs just moments after she stepped off a boat at the Bartica Stelling. They also busted her with some 438 grams marijuana concealed in a brown haversack she was carrying. Kaieteur News was told that a police operation was set up to intercept the woman after detectives received information that she was involved in human trafficking. Ranks decided to stake out the stelling and when they spotted the woman and the girl they made their move. They were taken to the Bartica Police Station and a search was conducted on them. Ranks discovered the illegal drugs in the woman’s possession and she admitted that the narcotics belonged to her.

They arrested her immediately and placed her in the lock-ups. The detectives then decided to call in the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) and the Trafficking in Persons unit (TIP) to assist them in investigating the allegations made that she was trafficking the little girl. According to police an interview was conducted with the girl and she disclosed that the woman was “taking her to work at shop in Blue Mountain Backdam, to sell alcoholic beverages” and stated that they are friends.

Investigators on Thursday told Kaieteur News that the girl’s parents were also questioned. They too said that the woman is known to them and they were aware that the girl was heading to the backdam to work. Kaieteur News understands that investigators are at this time trying to find out if the woman had in the past taken other underage girls or boys to work in interior locations.

As investigation into the trafficking allegations continues, police have placed the girl in the care of CPA and charged the woman with the illegal possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. She made her first court appearance on Thursday at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Crystal Lambert. The woman pleaded not guilty and bail was granted. However, up to press time she was still in police custody because she was not able to raise the bail amount.