When Politicians dance, the people must decide

Kaieteur News – More Guyanese are seeing the light that becomes clearer by the day. The foreign oil companies are calling the shots, and Guyana’s Political leaders and groups are bending over backwards to get in line with their wishes, or make themselves impotent, so that they are not taken out. This was what was shared with the public in the article titled, ‘Int’l watchdog groups believe ExxonMobil calling the shots on Guyana’s oil…Article 13 says PPP/C Government dancing to companies’ tune to stay in power’ (KN October 3). That is also our belief and our position at this publication, and not only for the PPP/C Government seeking to stay in power, but also the APNU+AFC Coalition Opposition seemingly ready to do the same kind of dancing, so that it could go back in power.

We believe what we have shared before in this page. In nuanced language, the Americans have already read both the Government and the Opposition their version of oil’s Hippocratic oath. It is anyone daring to think of, or to touch the devastating 2016 oil contract to heal its pains, and there is the high risk of ending up with lots of political and leadership hurts.

This should present the clearest picture to all Guyanese, as to why the PPP/C Government (President, Vice President, and cheerleaders) and the APNU+AFC Coalition Opposition (Leader of the Opposition and others) are choosing their words with the greatest care, whenever any calls from citizens come about renegotiating the barbarous oil contract. Both political groups ensure that their public postures are like that of Boy Scouts and missionaries: they are non-threatening, polite to a fault, and walk around on eggshells, whenever contract renegotiation is mentioned.

Two points come to mind and are put to our fellow citizens in the form of questions. Who is running this country and who is really managing this great oil wealth of ours? Second, who is so boneless, spineless, and shameless among the lot of Guyanese Politicians and the two major political groups that they willingly and frantically dance to the tunes planted in their ears, running through their minds? Where is the burning patriotic blood in them that inspires each and everyone of them to draw a line, take a stand, and let whatever happens happen?

It is the future of Guyana that they should be fighting for, not holding onto power, or working behind the scenes to return to power. This is why they were put into office and given the reins of power, to lead the way, and clear away all obstacles that prevent Guyanese citizens from tasting the fullest fruits of their mineral wealth birthright. If they are too helpless, too cowardly, to move away from their resistances to renegotiation of this monstrous oil contract, then the Guyanese people know that they have to do, the way they must go.

Since our Leaders and Governors resist getting better for us because they lack what women are not born with, then the Guyanese people must come to the awareness that they are on their own. That is, unless they do something, the oil will be pumped out and fetched out, and they will remain lifelong and generations long, paupers. The governance of this country and its oil wealth must be powered by the people. The disappointments and despairs of the Guyanese people must give them the strength and the guts to take their destiny into their own hands, for no one else will, since no Politician seems to have what it takes.

Guyanese have been led by their nose and taken for a ride, while their compromised and weakened Governments have danced to the tune of foreign oil companies like ExxonMobil, and their ever watchful, ever supportive Governments. When we refused to sort our own troubles, we opened the door and invited the foreigners to come and befriend us, while solidifying their visions that enrich themselves. This is the one-sided bargain that we have signed-on to, this is what traps our Politicians and Governments.

We, the Guyanese people, must come to our senses, shake off the shackles. If our leaders can’t be there for us, then we must do what has to be done for ourselves.