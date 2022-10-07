Truck gets five years for businessman’s death

Latest update October 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Aslam Masood, a 44-year-old truck driver was on Thursday jailed for five years after admitting that he had caused the death of city businessman, Nigel Cush, 46, by driving dangerously.

Masood of Lot 10 Supply Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts before Chief

Magistrate, Ann McLennan charged with causing death by dangerous driving. After the charge was read to him, Masood did not waste the court’s time and pleaded guilty to the offence. Kaieteur News understands that he apologised for his reckless driving which caused Cush’s tragic demise. He also related that on the night of the accident he was overcome with sleep and lost control of the sand truck he was driving.

Cush was killed during the wee hours of Thursday September 15, 2022 last after Masood’s truck bulldozed his Toyota Rav 4 into a light pole at the junction of Cemetery Road and Mandela Avenue.

CCTV cameras showed that Cush was turning out of Cemetery Road and onto southern carriageway of Mandela Avenue when Masood jumped the red light at his end and crashed into him. Th

e businessman was reportedly killed on the spot and just a few meters away from his Roxanne Burham Gardens home. He was the owner of the popular ‘Grill and Jerk Bar’ located at the corner of Cummings Street and South Road.

 

 

