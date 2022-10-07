Taylor Fernandes looks to maintain intensity as Squash team leaves today for Paraguay

By Sean Devers

Guyana’s ‘fearsome foursome’ Women’s Squash team departs for Paraguay today for the X11 South American Games.

Led by World’s Masters Women’s Singles Gold Medalist Nicolette Fernandes, the Guyanese ladies should be very competitive when they go into action next Monday.

The tournament will be played from the October 10-15 with the team returning home on October 17.

The other members of the Quartet are CASA singles Gold Medallist Ashley Khalil, Taylor Fernandes and Larisa Wilshire, while Garfield Wilshire will double as Manager/Coach.

Yesterday Taylor Fernandes spoke with Kaitetuer Sports.

“Preparations for South American games have been more different from any other tournament. I have been training both on the court and in the gym ranging from 3 to 4 days a week. Depending on how my body feels,” said Taylor, the tallest of the quartet.

“Ending my last tournament on a high, I came back with the intention to maintain the same intensity.

Weekly match practice, improving on the areas I thought I needed to sharpen up in order to improve my game.

Two weeks ago we have a squash camp with Coach Carl Ince, otherwise we have tried to meet during the week to train together,” explained Taylor who has gotten much stronger in the last year or so.

Taylor disclosed that the level at South American games will be more competitive than Casa.

“We have competed against most of the Countries competing, so we are looking forward to it.

Mental preparation, I would say goes hand in hand with physical and skill preparation, because if you fall in one. You can push yourself in the other to still manage to compete at your best,” continued Taylor, who lost to Countrywoman Ashley Khalil in the singles Final at CASA in Jamaica.

“I am confident in the preparation that I have put in leading up to this tournament. So I just hope to put my best foot forward, playing hard but more of all enjoying it.

Believe you can do what you love, train hard and smart,” concluded the talented cousin of Guyana most accomplished female Squash player Nicolette Fernandes.