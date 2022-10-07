Rose Hall Town Poonai and Rose Hall Canje to clash in BCB/ Romario Shepherd U13 final

Latest update October 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2022 Sports
Rose Hall Town Poonai cruised past Cotton Tree by 8 wickets in the first semi-finals of the BCB/ Romario Shepherd U13 cricket tournament at Cotton Tree ground.
Cotton Tree won the toss and after deciding to bat first were bowled out for 24 in 19.1 overs with Dhanraj Heeralall scoring 5 and extra contributing 14. Bowling for Rose Hall Town Poonai; fast bowler Adrian McKenzie 3 for 9 off 5 overs and off spinner Balraj Narine 3 for 1 off 4.1 overs were the main bowlers.
In reply, Rose Hall Town Poonai scored 26 for 2 off 5.1 overs; Leon Reddy 7 not out. A. Singh 2 for 1 off 1 over.
Tension was high last Saturday when Rose Hall Canje Under13 defeated Albion Under13 by 8 wickets to create one of the greatest upsets of youth cricket in recent times in the second semi-final at Jai Hind Ground.
Albion won the toss and elected to bat first was bowled out for 35 in 16.4 overs. Farhan Balle made 5 and Arif Marimutoo 4, while extras contributed 22. Bowling for Rose Hall Canje; Brandon Grimmond the brother of West Indies Under19 female batter Shenetta Grimmond, grabbed 5 for 6 off 5 overs he was supported by Richard Ramdeholl 2 for 3 off 5 overs.
Rose Hall Canje made 36 for 2 in 8.4 overs; Richard Ramdeholl scored 16 not out, while extras contributed 9.
The under13 tournament is been sponsored by West Indies white ball player Romario Shepherd and organised by the competitions committee of the BCB.
