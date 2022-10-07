Poor working conditions force Guyanese teachers into early retirement

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) said a number of teachers have been opting for early retirement due to poor working conditions and Government not respecting agreements and their rights.

As such the union called for the proper recognition of teachers in the country for their hard work and dedication in helping to build the nation. The union’s call was made in its World Teacher’s Day message on Wednesday. The occasion was celebrated under the theme: ‘The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers.’ The GTU in its Teacher’s Day message stated that the COVID-19 pandemic which left nations trying to recover from learning loss, saw teachers at the helm of this recovery. Guyanese teachers, the GTU said, have made an indelible mark. “We have produced scholars for almost every country in the world. Sadly, many of these scholars have left our shores due to a lack of recognition for their contribution,” the statement noted. The GTU stated that it notices scores of teachers opting for voluntary early retirement and noted that these professionals can offer more years of service if only they are respected and treated decently. “Respects our rights by making our lives less burdensome through providing better facilities and equipment, better salaries, treating us professionally, honouring agreements signed, consulting us before deciding on polices, etc,” the GTU further said. Lastly, in stating that Guyanese teachers are seldomly recognised for their contribution, the Union suggests that there should be more ceremonies to acknowledge hard-working teachers in Guyana. “Finally, the Guyana Teachers’ Union wishes all teachers, present and past, a productive Teachers’ Day and hopes that proper recognition of teachers will be realized since the nation’s sustenance directly depend on us teachers,” the message states.

Meanwhile, for his part, President Irfaan Ali President stated that this year’s theme is important because the transformation of the education system rests heavily on teachers being equipped and capable to meet the transformation and aspirations of the sector. In supporting teachers across the country, the President said that soon the government will be establishing day-care centres to support teachers and young mothers who want to advance and who should not be denied the advancement of their career. Also, with the many challenges teachers faced, he assured them that the Government will not turn a blind eye and that the issues will be resolved.