No bail for Albouystown men who robbed soldier at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – Two men from Albouystown, Georgetown, were on Wednesday remanded to prison for robbing a 23-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank at gunpoint of the force’s Honda XR motorcycle, an iPhone and $15,000 cash while he was visiting his girlfriend on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The defendants were identified as Brandon Robinson, 18, of Hunter Street, Albouystown and Junior Jordan, 32, a Labourer of Non-Pariel Street, Albouystown and according to police they had allegedly robbed the soldier, Marlon Reynolds on September 29 last at Good Hope, Phase Three, ECD.

Robinson and Jordan made their court appearance at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and were charged with robbery under arms. The charge was laid indictably against them and they were not required to plea. Robinson and Jordan are expected to make their second court appearance on November 7, 2022.

According to reports, Reynolds was robbed around 00:30hrs on September 29 by three men in a dark-coloured Toyota Vitz car. Reynolds told investigators that he was standing in front of his girlfriend’s home at Phase Three Good Hope, ECD when the car drove up. The driver reportedly pointed what looked like an AK-47 rifle at him while a second man emerged from the backseat of the car and pointed a hand gun at him too. The second suspect ordered him not to move while a third joined in relieving him of his cash and cell phone. Two of the bandits reportedly escaped in the car while the third jumped onto Reynolds’ XR motorcycle and sped off with it along the Phase Three Access Road. Police later arrested the two suspects presently on remand.