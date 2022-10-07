Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart up for grabs at GMR&SC Ignite Race of Champions

Guyana Automotive Expo added to November meet

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) upped the ante for its annual November race meet, this time teaming up with Impressions to host what they’re calling the premiere Auto Event of the year, Guyana Automotive Expo and the Ignite Race of Champions.

The South Dakota Circuit, home of motor racing in Guyana, will welcome some of the region’s fastest cars in various groups, along with radical cars, from November 12 – 13.

Over the past 50 years, the GMR&SC said they have transformed the automotive industry in Guyana through the strategic creation of high-level race meets and events which cut across various demographics: status, religion, gender and age, attracting more than 30,000 patrons in a single space for one day.

The highly anticipated annual November Race of Champions, is said to be the single-largest sporting event that is consistent, well managed, and attracts a steady following and equal investment, and is also the GMR&SC’s marquee event on their local motor-racing calendar.

According to organisers, the ongoing Radical Caribbean Cup (RCC) will culminate in Guyana with fans being given the opportunity to cheer-on Kristian Jeffrey, the lone Guyanese competing in the series.

As the series heads to Trinidad this weekend, Jeffrey, with four wins in the six races so far, leads RCC standings with 125 points.

Jamaica’s Senna Summerbell, son of multiple Caribbean Motor Racing Champion David Summerbell Jnr, is also expected to compete in Guyana.

Zane Maloney, the 19-year-old ‘Bajan’ 2022 FIA Formula 3 Vice-Champion, is also listed amongst the star-studded drivers touted to be part of the event.

Apart from the high-octane events at South Dakota, the Guyana Automotive Expo, the GMRSC said, will be the first-of-its-kind to be held in the country, catering to auto dealers, banks and other enthusiasts.

The GMR&SC pointed out that in the last years, major work has been done in South Dakota, as it aspired to accommodate high-level action, such as Formula 4 cars for the North and Central American Championship (NACAM) in the near future.

Meanwhile, the GMR&SC, for the first time, will be giving away a brand new Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart car to one lucky patron attending the event.

With every purchase of a ticket to the November 12 – 13 event at South Dakota, an opportunity will be given to enter a draw to win the Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart car.

The GMR&SC plans to host a series of events to promote the November meet.

President Irfaan Ali had listed motor racing as one of the sports his Government intends to target for investment, as his administration pushes to make Guyana the premier destination for sports tourism and entertainment in the Caribbean.

Junior Sammy, ENetworks, Banks Beer, Prems Electrical, Vitality, Beharry Automotive limited, Secure Innovations and Concepts, Government of Guyana and Ministry of Tourism are listed as the sponsors.