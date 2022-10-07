Marcel Arokium sponsors second place trophy for Champion of Champions 2 dominoes

– tourney set for Sunday

Senior organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire has gained the backing of Marcel Arokium for the champion of champions 2 dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook.

Arokium has sponsored the second place trophy.

The competition will be held in association with Dynasty Sports bar and Entrance fee is $15,000. The winning team will take home $200,000 and a trophy, runner up $100,000 and a trophy, third place $50,000 and a trophy and $20,000 and a trophy. The MVP in the final will take home $10,000.

Teams slated to participate are Gold is Money, Mix Up, Providence, Phantom, Spartans, 300, Strikers, Turning Point, C6, C7, Lions, Gangster, Big Boss Girls, Executive, Mocha, Players, Fresh Cash, All Season, F and H, Wild Bunch, All Star and OPKO.