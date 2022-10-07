Marcel Arokium sponsors second place trophy for Champion of Champions 2 dominoes

Latest update October 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2022 Sports
– tourney set for Sunday
Senior organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire has gained the backing of Marcel Arokium for the champion of champions 2 dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook.
Arokium has sponsored the second place trophy.
The competition will be held in association with Dynasty Sports bar and Entrance fee is $15,000. The winning team will take home $200,000 and a trophy, runner up $100,000 and a trophy, third place $50,000 and a trophy and $20,000 and a trophy. The MVP in the final will take home $10,000.
Teams slated to participate are Gold is Money, Mix Up, Providence, Phantom, Spartans, 300, Strikers, Turning Point, C6, C7, Lions, Gangster, Big Boss Girls, Executive, Mocha, Players, Fresh Cash, All Season, F and H, Wild Bunch, All Star and OPKO.
Oct 07, 2022Guyana Automotive Expo added to November meet The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) upped the ante for its annual November race meet, this time teaming up with Impressions to host what...
Oct 07, 2022
Oct 07, 2022
Oct 07, 2022
Oct 07, 2022
Oct 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have been given permission by the author of a conversation with the editor-in-chief of the Stabroek... more
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo needs no reminder about Article 13 of the Constitution. The amendment of the 1980 Constitution,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On September 23, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]