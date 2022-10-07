Man charged for killing La Grange woman

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday charged the boyfriend of the La Grange woman who was found dead last week Friday.

The defendant identified as Ryan Johnson had reportedly confessed to choking the woman, Nirmala Sukhai, 33, to death on Friday last. Johnson made his first court appearance virtually at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD). The indictable charge of murder was read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty and he was not required to plea.

Johnson has been remanded to prison until October, 27, 2022. According to reports, Sukhai, the woman he confessed to killing, was found dead around 16:00hrs inside her Lot 35 Factory Dam, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home by her 58-year-old mother who had gone there to pay her a visit. Police said Sukhai was found lying face down on her bed with blood oozing from her mouth. Her body was clad in a pink top. A pair of short pants was found close by. A knife was also found under her body.

An investigation later found that she was last seen alive close to midnight on Thursday drinking with some individuals at a bar located at the head of her street. Detectives were able to track down Johnson, and later arrested him. He identified himself to police as Sukhai’s boyfriend and confessed that he had choked her to death during an argument over another man. He admitted to being a part of the drinking session with Sukhai. Johnson alleged that while they were drinking, Sukhai “disappeared with another man in the back yard of the bar” and this made him angry. They left and went to her house and started arguing again. The suspect further alleged that they started fighting and he choked her until she was unresponsive. An autopsy later confirmed that Sukhai died of manual strangulation.