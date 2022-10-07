GTI teen died of fractured skull, two persons in custody

Kaieteur News – As the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to investigate the motive behind the brutal attack on Government Technical Institute (GTI) student, Samuel Grannum, a post mortem examination conducted on his remains on Wednesday revealed that he died of a fractured skull.

The post mortem result was confirmed by one of Grannum’s relatives who told this publication yesterday that the young man will be buried on Monday. Still seeking justice for him, the family member related that based on information received, police have arrested two persons in relation to the matter. This publication had reported that 19-year-old Grannum passed away on Monday after being beaten by a group of men at a bus park on Friday last.

According to information reaching this publication, the incident which claimed the life of Grannum of Lot 19 Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara occurred around 15:45hrs at Croal Street, Stabroek, Georgetown in the vicinity of the route 45 minibus park. Police said based on information received so far, Grannum was at the bus park where he was confronted by several males who lashed him about his body and head with a golf club and escaped in a motorcar which has not yet been identified.

An injured Grannum was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment but was later transferred to a private hospital. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, one of Grannum’s aunts, Marcia Grannum, had related that what she understands, on Friday afternoon her nephew was at the bus park, with one of his school friends.

“I not sure if they were sitting or standing but they were there, and the friend, I don’t know who the friend saw, but he said to my nephew ‘run Grannum’, so he was like why you running and he (friend) start running and the mob start running too, but my nephew run probably late and they caught up with him and they beat him up,” she related.

Marcia said that she learnt that the gang attacked her nephew with hockey sticks, baseball bat, wood and bottles. The woman had stated that while they are still waiting for answers they are convinced that the attackers had mistaken Grannum for someone else.

According to her, they are not aware that the young man had any grievances with anyone who would want to hurt him physically. “He was never involved in any incidents, in school or out of school, he was never involved in any incident, we asked the Principal and Lecturers and all of them gave us a good report and that he was never involved in anything,” the aunt related.

As a result of the beating, the teen suffered two fractures to his skull, broken ribs, a number of lacerations, internal bleeding and a chop wound between his right ear and his neck. Grannum was a second year student at GTI studying electrical installation. He was described as a jovial, kind and very obedient person and was the only child for his parents. Police have so far issued a wanted bulletin for Keron Taylor called ‘Laro’ of Lot 83 Adelaide Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. Kaieteur News understands that Taylor, who was charged with the 2015 murder of Senasie Lewis was later freed back in October 2020.