GFF endorses new Ethics and Procurement Policies

Oct 07, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has created and approved strict ethics and procurement policies, sharing the new rules with its membership to improve accountability and transparency in football as part of the ongoing FIFA reform process.

GFF President, Wayne Forde

The documents were signed off by the GFF Council – formerly the GFF Executive Committee – bringing the national federation and its membership in line with the highest global standards in football.

“The GFF is committed to managing football in the most professional manner in order to ensure the long-term stability and development of the game and its administration” said GFF President Wayne Forde.

“It is one of our strategic goals to continue to strive for good governance because football cannot thrive and grow without a strong institutional foundation.”

“We believe these new standards place the GFF at the forefront of good governance in sports administration in the Caribbean region,” President Forde added.

The policies apply to the GFF Council and General Secretariat, as well as its regional associations, member affiliates and member clubs. The full documents can be found online on the GFF’s website.

The Ethics, Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy supports the GFF’s zero tolerance approach to unethical and illegal behaviour in football, covering areas such as gifts, hospitality, facilitation payments, kickbacks, employee and contractor responsibilities, record keeping and conflicts of interests.

It establishes a register of interests for senior officials across the football community. The Procurement Policy outlines rules and thresholds for tendering goods and services across a range of budgets, from open and restricted tendering to the request for a quotation for the GFF and its members.

“All procurement now requires a clear paper trail and an accountable, transparent process,” Forde said. “This will ensure the GFF and its members not only adhere to ethical practices but also ensure that money is well spent through a fair process for service providers.”

 

 

