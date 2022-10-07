GCB 50-over Inter-County cricket returns

Griffith to lead President’s X1

By Sean Devers

National opening batsman Trevon Griffith has been named captain of the GCB President XI for the GCB Senior Male Super50 Inter-County tournament, which is scheduled to start on Monday, October 10, 2022. They face Essequibo at Everest in the opening round from 9:00AM.

Nineteen-year-old West Indies U-19 opening batter, Canadian-born Matthew Nandu, who was emerging Player in the CPL,will serve as Griffith’s deputy as 50-overs Inter-County-Cricket returns for the first time since Berbice won their last title in 2014.

The 31-year-old Griffith played the last of his 21 First-Class matches in January 2019 after making his debut in February 2012 in Antigua while the stylish left-hander who bowls off-spin, has five fifties 34 List ‘A’ games between 2009-2018.

Mavendra Dindyal, who scored a century in the last CWI Regional U-19 tournament, is expected to support Griffith and Nandu in the batting department, while Jonathan Rampersaud, the leading wicket-taker for Guyana in the Regional U-19 tourney, is expected to lead the bowling along with pacer Shamar Joseph, left arm spin pair of Raj Nanan and Akini Adams.

Spinning all-rounder Kwesi Mickle, while Joshua Jones and Keyron Fraser will provide the pace bowling

The squad: Trevon Griffith (Captain), Matthew Nandu (Vice-Captain), Zachery Jodah, Mavendra Dindyal, Jonathan Rampersaud, Kwesi Mickle, Garfield Benjamin, Raj Nanan, Ricardo Peters (wicketkeeper), Avinash Persaud, Akini Adams, Shamar Joseph and Keyron Fraser.

The reserve players are Suresh Dhanai and Leo Rayan Ramlakhan. The team will be coached by Esuan Crandon and managed by Andre Percival, who will serve as the assistant coach.