Latest update October 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB 50-over Inter-County cricket returns

Oct 07, 2022 Sports

Griffith to lead President’s X1

 By Sean Devers

National opening batsman Trevon Griffith has been named captain of the GCB President XI for the GCB Senior Male Super50 Inter-County tournament, which is scheduled to start on Monday, October 10, 2022. They face Essequibo at Everest in the opening round from 9:00AM.

Shamar Joseph

Matthew Nandu

Nineteen-year-old West Indies U-19 opening batter, Canadian-born Matthew Nandu, who was emerging Player in the CPL,will serve as Griffith’s deputy as 50-overs Inter-County-Cricket returns for the first time since Berbice won their last title in 2014.

The 31-year-old Griffith played the last of his 21 First-Class matches in January 2019 after making his debut in February 2012 in Antigua while the stylish left-hander who bowls off-spin, has five fifties 34 List ‘A’ games between 2009-2018.

Marvendra Dindyal

Trevon Griffith

Mavendra Dindyal, who scored a century in the last CWI Regional U-19 tournament, is expected to support Griffith and Nandu in the batting department, while Jonathan Rampersaud, the leading wicket-taker for Guyana in the Regional U-19 tourney, is expected to lead the bowling along with pacer Shamar Joseph, left arm spin pair of Raj Nanan and Akini Adams.

Spinning all-rounder Kwesi Mickle, while Joshua Jones and Keyron Fraser will provide the pace bowling

The squad: Trevon Griffith (Captain), Matthew Nandu (Vice-Captain), Zachery Jodah, Mavendra Dindyal, Jonathan Rampersaud, Kwesi Mickle, Garfield Benjamin, Raj Nanan, Ricardo Peters (wicketkeeper), Avinash Persaud, Akini Adams, Shamar Joseph and Keyron Fraser.

The reserve players are Suresh Dhanai and Leo Rayan Ramlakhan. The team will be coached by Esuan Crandon and managed by Andre Percival, who will serve as the assistant coach.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart up for grabs at GMR&SC Ignite Race of Champions

Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart up for grabs at GMR&SC Ignite Race of...

Oct 07, 2022

Guyana Automotive Expo added to November meet The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) upped the ante for its annual November race meet, this time teaming up with Impressions to host what...
Read More
Boxers arrive in Paraguay hunting S/A games medals

Boxers arrive in Paraguay hunting S/A games

Oct 07, 2022

Taylor Fernandes looks to maintain intensity as Squash team leaves today for Paraguay

Taylor Fernandes looks to maintain intensity as...

Oct 07, 2022

Rose Hall Town Poonai and Rose Hall Canje to clash in BCB/ Romario Shepherd U13 final

Rose Hall Town Poonai and Rose Hall Canje to...

Oct 07, 2022

GCB 50-over Inter-County cricket returns

GCB 50-over Inter-County cricket returns

Oct 07, 2022

Marcel Arokium sponsors second place trophy for Champion of Champions 2 dominoes

Marcel Arokium sponsors second place trophy for...

Oct 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]