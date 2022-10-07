GCA’s NBS semis & final on the Weekend

Matches to be played under lights

The GCA’s New Building Society (NBS) 40-over second division semi-finals will be played tomorrow, Saturday, while the Final is set for Sunday. Both days the games will be day/night matches and are scheduled to commence at 1pm.

On Saturday, defending Champions GCC, who beat Everest, will face-off with Police at the MYO ground on Woolford Avenue, while DCC and MYO will collide at DCC.

The winners will clash on Sunday, a National holiday in Celebration of Youman Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, the founding prophet of Islam.

In a packed weekend of cricket, the Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc & Suzuki Motor Cycles second Divison T20 tournament will be played with two matches per ground, with matches starting at 9:30 am and 1:30 pm.

Tomorrow, Saturday, GNIC and Diplomats will clash in the morning game, while Third Class and 4R Lions will do battle in the 1:30 pm game at the QC ground.

At Malteenoes, Bel Air Rubis and Agricola battle each other before GDF and Ace Warriors face off.

On Sunday at QC, Diplomats oppose Third Class and Sophia clash with Ace Warriors in the afternoon encounter.

At Malteenoes, GDF play Agricola before MSC and 4R Lions clash in the 1:30PM game. (Sean Devers)