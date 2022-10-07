Latest update October 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCA’s NBS semis & final on the Weekend

Oct 07, 2022 Sports

Matches to be played under lights

The GCA’s New Building Society (NBS) 40-over second division semi-finals will be played tomorrow, Saturday, while the Final is set for Sunday. Both days the games will be day/night matches and are scheduled to commence at 1pm.

On Saturday, defending Champions GCC, who beat Everest, will face-off with Police at the MYO ground on Woolford Avenue, while DCC and MYO will collide at DCC.

The winners will clash on Sunday, a National holiday in Celebration of Youman Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, the founding prophet of Islam.

In a packed weekend of cricket, the Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc & Suzuki Motor Cycles second Divison T20 tournament will be played with two matches per ground, with matches starting at 9:30 am and 1:30 pm.

Tomorrow, Saturday, GNIC and Diplomats will clash in the morning game, while Third Class and 4R Lions will do battle in the 1:30 pm game at the QC ground.

At Malteenoes, Bel Air Rubis and Agricola battle each other before GDF and Ace Warriors face off.

On Sunday at QC, Diplomats oppose Third Class and Sophia clash with Ace Warriors in the afternoon encounter.

At Malteenoes, GDF play Agricola before MSC and 4R Lions clash in the 1:30PM game. (Sean Devers)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart up for grabs at GMR&SC Ignite Race of Champions

Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart up for grabs at GMR&SC Ignite Race of...

Oct 07, 2022

Guyana Automotive Expo added to November meet The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) upped the ante for its annual November race meet, this time teaming up with Impressions to host what...
Read More
Boxers arrive in Paraguay hunting S/A games medals

Boxers arrive in Paraguay hunting S/A games

Oct 07, 2022

Taylor Fernandes looks to maintain intensity as Squash team leaves today for Paraguay

Taylor Fernandes looks to maintain intensity as...

Oct 07, 2022

Rose Hall Town Poonai and Rose Hall Canje to clash in BCB/ Romario Shepherd U13 final

Rose Hall Town Poonai and Rose Hall Canje to...

Oct 07, 2022

GCB 50-over Inter-County cricket returns

GCB 50-over Inter-County cricket returns

Oct 07, 2022

Marcel Arokium sponsors second place trophy for Champion of Champions 2 dominoes

Marcel Arokium sponsors second place trophy for...

Oct 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]