Dem fuhget Grandpa Cheddi!

Oct 07, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Just imagine how dese chaps ungrateful. De 30th anniversary come and fly by and nobody nah even blink wan eye or whisper a word.

But yuh know why? Some ah dem believe dem greater dan Papa Cheddi. Dem believe dem is de best thing dat happen to Guyana since slice bread.

Dem fuhget de 30th anniversary but dem talking about a modular refinery fuh process a maximum of 30,000 barrels per day. A few years ago, dem bin hemming and hawing about proposal fuh a refinery. Wan a dem bin claim how is risky business. But now it look as if dem changing dem mind. With a refinery de country at greater risk of de Dutch disease because is a greater share of de economy gan be oil.

We nah even gat enough workers fuh build house in de country. And we going to build refinery. Where we gan get de workers from and wah gan happen to de odder sectors? Where dem gan get workers from? We might end up worse dan Venezuela.

De Vee Pee did jump up and seh how de fossil fuels production gat a narrow window and suh we gat to pump as much as we can and as fast as we can. Suh how come now de govament interested in mekkin a long-term investment if oil is short-life business?

Dat nah mek sense. But is de same fuh everything de govament doing in de oil and gas sector. Cheddi win victory fuh dem and dem turn dem back pon he. Wah yuh think dem gan do too to awe?

Talk half, leff half.

 

