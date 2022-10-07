Boxers arrive in Paraguay hunting S/A games medals

The country’s boxing team arrived in Paraguay with the hopes of doing better than their previous outing at the South American Games.

Keevin Allicock, Desmond Amsterdam and Colin Lewis, along with coach Terrence Poole and Manager Gregory Cort touched down in Asunción yesterday and will be in action tomorrow, Saturday.

In 2018, Allicock (featherweight) and Lewis (Lightweight) both won bronze.

The technical meeting will be held today where the boxers will know their opponents.

The three boxers also represented Guyana at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, where Allicock and Amsterdam had reached the quarter-finals of their respective divisions.