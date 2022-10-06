Tropical wave wreaks havoc in T&T

– woman swept away; major flooding, landslides reported, schools forced to closed

Kaieteur News – Residents of Tobago and north-east Trinidad are facing the full brunt of thundershowers associated with a fast-approaching tropical wave. Violent rainfall, according to Loop News on Wednesday, started at midnight, five hours earlier than was previously advised by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) when its Adverse Weather Alert – Yellow Level was issued.

As the system moves over the islands, gusty winds are also being reported. There have been reports of incessant flooding, landslides, marooned vehicles, traffic as well as power outages in Roxborough and Mt.

St. George, Tobago. This was reported extensively by the TT Weather Centre. Motorists, pedestrians and homeowners were being urged against venturing into flood waters. Meanwhile, some schools were closed early as floods cause chaos. Principals of schools in flood-prone areas sent children home early as some institutions have been affected by inclement weather associated with the passage of the tropical wave. This was confirmed by Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly in response to a question from Loop News on Wednesday.

Dr. Gadsby-Dolly said parents can also opt to remove their children from classes as a result of the weather. She said, “Where required, parents can request from Principals to collect their children early from school.” One school which was severely impacted is North Eastern College, Sangre Grande. A video been circulating on social media shows students walking through flood waters that are up to their calves. Similarly, schools in the capital such as St. Mary’s College and Sacred Girls RC School have also closed early. The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus also suspended classes as a result of floods. Tobago, and parts of north-east Trinidad, are being battered by violent rains as a tropical wave moves west over both islands. An Adverse Weather Alert – Yellow Level is in effect until Friday.

Woman swept

The Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) also reported that a 44-year-old woman is presumed dead after she was swept away while attempting to cross a ravine as heavy rains lashed Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. Police said that the woman, Teresa Lynch of La Pastora Village, Lopinot, located in the foothills of the Northern Range, was reportedly with her 45-year-old brother and a third individual who were attempting to cross a ravine when she slipped into the rushing floodwaters.

Her two companions attempted to rescue her, but they encountered difficulties in the rising waters, and were unable to reach her. The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) said that the Yellow Level alert issued as a result of the adverse weather would remain in place until midday on Friday.

It has warned that the adverse weather would be accompanied by “periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities…as an active tropical wave traverses westward over our area.” It said that there is also a 70 percent chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms that can produce intense rainfall in excess of 25mm and warned also of gusty winds in excess of 55 kilometres per hour. “Street/flash flooding and localised ponding are also likely in heavy downpours and seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas. People are cautioned to watch for flying hazards during gusty winds, while landslides are also possible in some areas.