Latest update October 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Toshall Surujpaul XI triumph

Oct 06, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Toshall Surujpaul XI defeated Mohandass Surujpaul XI by one wicket when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

Gladewin Henry

Mohandass Surujpaul XI batted first and posted 132-9. Gladewin Henry made 58 and Mohandass Surujpaul 22; Bhomesh Lall took 2-14.

Toshall Surujpaul XI replied with 133-9. Toshall Surujpaul scored 42, Mahase Ramarine 25 and Khemol Harakram 21; Henry claimed 4-20 and Mohandass Surujpaul 2-19.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Priyanna Ramdhani out of women’s singles at S/A Games

Priyanna Ramdhani out of women’s singles at S/A Games

Oct 06, 2022

…Ramdhani siblings in Mixed Doubles quarter-finals Kaieteur News – It was a good showing for the country’s three-member badminton team at the South American Games in Paraguay. Priyanna...
Read More
Using oil revenue, Government plans to invest heavily in sports

Using oil revenue, Government plans to invest...

Oct 06, 2022

Horseracing returns to the Bush Lot United Turf Club on Sunday 16th October

Horseracing returns to the Bush Lot United Turf...

Oct 06, 2022

Crawford rides away with Asst Commissioner (ret’d) Eon Amsterdam’s 60th birthday cycle road race in Berbice

Crawford rides away with Asst Commissioner...

Oct 06, 2022

Toshall Surujpaul XI triumph

Toshall Surujpaul XI triumph

Oct 06, 2022

GTT Indoor Hockey Tournament billed for October

GTT Indoor Hockey Tournament billed for October

Oct 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]