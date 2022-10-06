Three new COVID-19 cases detected

Latest update October 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 06, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, the Health Ministry via it latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24 hour period, just about three new COVID-19 infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,356.
With no patient admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the dashboard shows that three persons are in institutional isolation, 65 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 70,007 persons have recovered from the virus.
Oct 06, 2022…Ramdhani siblings in Mixed Doubles quarter-finals Kaieteur News – It was a good showing for the country’s three-member badminton team at the South American Games in Paraguay. Priyanna...
Oct 06, 2022
Oct 06, 2022
Oct 06, 2022
Oct 06, 2022
Oct 05, 2022
Kaieteur News – I would rate India’s foreign minister as one of the world’s most articulate global figures and... more
Kaieteur News – The President should have a serious chat with his Minister of Education. It is unacceptable for students... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On September 23, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]