Three new COVID-19 cases detected

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, the Health Ministry via it latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24 hour period, just about three new COVID-19 infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,356.

With no patient admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the dashboard shows that three persons are in institutional isolation, 65 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 70,007 persons have recovered from the virus.