The Vice President’s intolerance of criticism

Oct 06, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

One wonders whether Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo came to the recently convened meeting

residents of Bel Air/Prashad Nagar to serve as an attack dog to deal with any questions with which could cause embarrassment to the Government. Afterall, the four-lane road from Conversation Tree to Dennis Street Campbellville has begun without parliamentary approval and without budgetary appropriation, meaning, the work is both unconstitutional and illegal.

What became clear as well is that there has been no Environmental Impact Assessment, there is no 3 – D model, no feasibility study and no prior consultation. In fact, Minister Edghill announced at the opening of the meeting that they called the meeting “to inform” the residents about the project.

The Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was intolerant of even the mildest criticisms and comments by individuals such as Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran who Jagdeo interrupted mid-way in his contribution. And in a not very friendly response to a reference by Christopher Ram to Article 13 of the Constitution, Jagdeo claimed that people are abusing Article 13 and that he does not need anyone to tell him about Article 13 – that it was he who signed it into the Constitution during his Presidency.

That is a deliberate and no doubt wicked falsehood – Article 13 existed almost verbatim in the 1980 Burnham Constitution. Unable to deal with substance, Jagdeo resorted to his typical coarseness and falsehood.

Yours faithfully,

Nazia Mohamed

