Priyanna Ramdhani out of women’s singles at S/A Games

Oct 06, 2022 Sports

…Ramdhani siblings in Mixed Doubles quarter-finals

Kaieteur News – It was a good showing for the country’s three-member badminton team at the South American Games in Paraguay.

Priyanna Ramdhani

Priyanna Ramdhani had advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles event, after a stellar showing in the previous two rounds of matches in Asunción.

Priyanna, playing at the South American Games for the very first time, had earned the right to play Peru’s Fernanda Rivva yesterday.

However, the former junior and senior South American champion made light-work of the Guyanese, winning 21-9, 21-8.

Meanwhile, Guyana will have another shot finding the podium, with Priyanna teaming up with her brother Narayan, in the Mixed Doubles competition, where they’ve reached the quarter-finals to face Brazil.

