PNC at 65: Time for a rebirth

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress (PNC) recently celebrated its 65th year of existence. It has been a long, checkered, and challenging life. There are many things that it could and should have done far differently. Today, there are so many matters that call for its energy and vitality to be channeled properly, so that all the diverse elements in this society can partake of the riches lying at our feet. For like it or hate it, the PNC is not going anywhere and, therefore, it must be the kind of political presence that brings about national change for the better because it has remade itself, recharged its engines, and is ready to represent all the people of Guyana.

The PNC’s history needs no retelling, for older Guyanese of each generation teach their young of its record. It has not been a good one, an inspiring one.

Like its twin, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), once again at the helm of government, the citizens of this nation have paid horrible prices for their trust, have seen their faith crumble. Whatever happened before, and there is not much to recommend it, the PNC has an opportunity to rise to the challenges that are before its leaders. This is how its existence as a political group will be regarded, and whether it is a force to be reckoned with, in its contributions.

There is incredible wealth today, and the great majority is being left behind, while the few are benefiting staggeringly. The PNC must manifest if it is made of straw, or if it has what it takes at every level to be a game-changer in this country. Its own supporters are crying out, many in Guyana (including PPP/C supporters) are despairing, over whether they will be beneficiaries in the great patrimony bestowed on this land. More and more Guyanese are losing faith in the PPP/C Government, and an honest look at the political shoreline indicates that there is only one group that has the numbers to make national leaders think twice, change course contemplated.

Regrettably, the PNC of recent times has shown its age, which is not good for Guyanese, and comes at the wrong time. In this new time of Guyana, when it is poised on the threshold of the once unimaginable, there are all these challenges and opportunities, for all Guyanese to rise from the impoverished state in which most of them have been condemned by hard circumstances. This is where the PNC has considerable value to offer to Guyana, but the question is whether it is capable of delivering.

The PPP/C Government has been a runaway train, with the kind of conductors that causes shivering, and fear that intensifies by the moment. This is not the time for the PNC leadership to be passengers; or, worse yet, baggage that is part of what is now a reckless national ride. Numerous Guyanese are alarmed, even agitated, by what they have concluded is a PPP/C Government that has no brakes. They live with a leadership regime that is determined to drain this wealth for itself and cronies, and drag the rest of Guyana into the dust.

The leadership of the PNC has to manifest more substance, articulate a more concerted course of action, and be crystal clear about where they stand on the riches that are now ours. In fact, and pointing to what has occurred so far, the riches cannot be said to belong to all Guyanese, not when insiders and favoured of the PPP/C Government are the only ones participating in the promise of incomparable prosperity for the nation. Given the nature of the times, the disrespectful attitude of rulers, and the crooked works of their hands, more pressure and more exposure have to originate with the PNC.

Its leadership has a duty to represent to the best the expectations placed by many citizens. It is what those on the outside of the group watch and weigh to decide if the PNC is up to the tasks before it, in the visible and potent changes the group delivers. Or if it is the same old PNC which means that Guyanese are on their own, and endlessly exploited by their leaders.