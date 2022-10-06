NIS urged to improve service, give contributors annual statements

Kaieteur News – The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has been urged to improve the quality of its service as the scheme celebrated its 53rd Anniversary on Tuesday.

Speaking at a special ceremony Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh commended the Board and management for the reduction in pending NIS claims, but also urged that the NIS urgently improve the quality of service it provides to contributors and pensioners. The ceremony was held at the Patrick Martinborough Multipurpose Complex, Carifesta Avenue.

Singh said a priority of the Government when it assumed office in 2020 was to address the complaints received from contributors to the Scheme with pending claims at the time amounting to 14,000 as at November 2020. In support of this effort, Government at Cabinet level, undertook a series of nationwide outreach sessions that took the services of NIS to the citizens, with 12 sessions held in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10. Over 1,500 persons across the country have benefitted from these sessions, many of whom are in receipt of Old Age Pension after waiting for a number of years. Additionally, of the 14,000 pending claims inherited in 2020, over 12,000 have been addressed, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

However, the Finance Minister said that notwithstanding the progress made, much more remains to be done. As such, he urged the NIS to further improve its services and to ensure that employees receive their yearly statements of contribution. In fact, Dr. Singh added that every single contributor should be receiving these statements yearly. He also sounded a warning to employers that failure to hand over NIS deductions to NIS is a criminal matter. The Finance Minister then urged the NIS to ensure that each and every pensioner is treated with excellent service.

“Because the NIS was conceived then (in 1969) as it remains today, the preeminent national institution to provide for those who are unable to work, for medical insurance and for the sick and the elderly and to provide for those who exit employment. This is the institution in which you are today’s cohort managing and so when a pensioner comes into an NIS office, we have a longstanding obligation to serve them in a particular manner driven by the high ideals of public service,” Singh is quoted in the press release as saying.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NIS, Ramesh Persaud also speaking at the event encouraged staff to continue to work diligently as ‘the work done today would impact someone in the next fifty years’. He also alluded to the Strategic Plan to be implemented by the NIS which will address several areas including repairing the public perception of NIS, increasing its operational efficiency and dealing with backlogged cases and appeals.

During the 53rd Anniversary ceremony, children of NIS employees who performed outstandingly at the recent National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) Examinations were provided with Bursary Awards while long-serving employees also received awards.