Horseracing returns to the Bush Lot United Turf Club on Sunday 16th October

Oct 06, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Bush Lot United Turf Club is expected to be transformed to host one of the most anticipated One Day Horseracing events since the sold out races at Port Mourant and Guyana Cup. The event is carded for Sunday 16th October and will commence 1:00pm sharp with a well-structured 7 race meet.

Horse owners across Guyana have already pledged support for the restructuring and upliftment of the rapidly growing sport. With over 50 horses already imported and a further 10 expected to be flown in from Trinidad, horseracing has definitely grown tremendously.

The action is set to be keenly contested at the Bush Lot United Turf Club come October 16th.

The Bush Lot United Turf Club located at Sea View Park, Bush Lot, West Coast, Berbice has been home to founder members of the racing fraternity and has since been revamped with new elected members taking the mantle and pushing forward to commence rehabilitation works of the track.

Over $7,000,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs with bragging rights being the order of the day from grudge races. The event is expected to be filled with fun and excitement for the entire family.

As seen in Guyana Cup a newly designed walkthrough entrance will be set-up to ensure a smooth flow in and out the event. Clearly marked signs will be erected to ensure all patrons and competitors are directed to their respective areas to guarantee a hassle-free experience. The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee is working closely with Guyana Police Force to ensure traffic congestion does not affect surrounding areas and commuters.The countdown has begun for one of the biggest Horse Racing Event in Guyana carded for Sunday 16th October at the Bush Lot United Turf Club.

This event was made possible through our title sponsor Banks DIH and supporting sponsors Guinness, XM Rum, Smirnoff Vodka, Hop House 13, Johnny Walker, AJM Enterprise & Jumbo Jet.

