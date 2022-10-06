Health Ministry looking to buy ambulances with World Bank loan

Kaieteur News – On the back of a US$7.5 million loan from the World Bank the Government through the Ministry of Health intends to use part of the proceeds to procure three ambulances.

During the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the ambulances are one road ambulance and two off-road ambulances. Two companies, Massy Motors and Car Clean Enterprises have submitted bids to supply and deliver the vehicles for the ministry.

Also opened was a tender by the Guyana Sugar Corporation for repairs to the roof of Uitvlugt Factory at an estimated cost of $27 million. The Guyana Defence Force is also looking to construct a PVC sheet piling revetment at its Ruimveldt Coast Guard headquarters for some $116 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of one road ambulance and two off road Ambulances – Ministry of Health.

Guyana Defence Force

Construction of PVC sheet piling revetment, Coast Guard Headquarters, Ruimveldt.

Procurement of vessel trailers.

Ministry of Education

Supervision consulting services for rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at Secondary Schools and Dormitories.

National Communications Network

Procurement of computer workstation.

Guyana Sugar Corporation

Supply and delivery of four 80-100 HP 4-WD agriculture tractors.

Supply and delivery of twelve inch/ 305mm high density polyethylene corrugated drainage tubes/pipes.

Supply and delivery of six double axle dump truck.

Supply and delivery of four 195 HP 4-WD articulated agricultural tractors.

Repair to lime Bond floor and roof at Uitvlugt Estate.

Repairs to building roofs of Uitvlugt Factory.

Lot 1- four 100-110 HP 4-WD agriculture tractors for Albion Estate, Lot 2- three 100-110 HP 4-WD agriculture tractors for Blairmont Estate.

Supply and delivery of three 180-200 HP 4-WD agriculture tractors.

Supply and delivery of one mechanical cane harvester.

Supply and delivery of one 20 ton HI-AB lorry.

Supply and delivery of 100-120 4-WD agriculture tractors (8 Units).