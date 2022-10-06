Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association competes in Shuriken Karate Championship in Suriname

Latest update October 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 06, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association was invited to the Shuriken Karate Championship in Nickerie Suriname on the 1st October 2022. Master Lloyd Ramnarine took a team of 29 students who all participated and finished with great success. With a total of 31 gold and 28 silver medals, Master Lloyd Ramnarine was pleased with the performance of his students and how they would’ve demonstrated their techniques to achieve what they had worked for.
Seth Dial scored 23 points in two minutes, while our only female Rosealin Samaroo scored 20 points in two minutes, followed by the others.
Master Ramnarine noted, “On behalf of the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association we would like to thank the Director of National Sports Commission Mr. Steve Ninvalle for assisting us with the transportation and the donation that was made to us. Your contribution towards our team meant a great lot to us and we look for your support in our upcoming events.”
Mr. Ramnarine would also like to thank Howard restaurant and bar for personally assisting him and special thanks to the Organizing Secretary Mrs. Julie Ramnarine for making this event possible. Master Lloyd Ramnarine is encouraging his students to continue to work harder in the future.
The GMMAKA is registered with both a local and International Federation and will continue to work along with the Federation they’re registered with. They are some Martial Arts officials from Ghana who will be visiting Guyana soon to have a discussion with our Association members in collaboration with working along together in the Martial Arts field. If anyone is interested in joining any of our branches feel free to contact us on our whatsapp number: 698-6727, 689-9288, 698-7456, 681-1701.
