Evil hypocrisy and the advice of India’s Foreign Minister

Kaieteur News – I would rate India’s foreign minister as one of the world’s most articulate global figures and I would rate him very highly. He defends India’s philosophy on international relations with brilliant panache.

His response to Western critiques of India’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is phenomenally relevant to understanding the world. He asked Europe – why is your problem the world’s problem but the Third World’s problem is not Europe’s?

For those who live in Guyana and see the trend in hypocritical thinking when it comes to criticism of the government by people who claim they are acting in Guyana’s interest but in fact massaging their unlimited egos, they should see a video clip on what the foreign minister had to say about the need to respond to criticism.

He said what the media covers and not covers is how opinions and perceptions are shaped. Of course, thousands of people have said that long before he uttered those words weeks ago but given his large presence on the global scene, that emanation is valuable.

The foreign minister went on to berate the biases in the Western media and offered some stirring advice to others. He urged people to write and debate in order to educate others so that they can know what is right and wrong. He said that is the duty of people.

In Guyana today, there is a deluge of offensive, undemocratic and dangerous narratives in the mainstream media that people must reply to. I think as someone who has been a social activist for over 50 years, it is incumbent on me to confront not only the moral sickness in the argument that there is an apartheid like system in Guyana but the evil that resides in such an outlook.

I will certainly do that and I am researching my response. You cannot and should never stop people from offering their viewpoints but when those outlooks become synonymous with evil then the advice of India’s foreign minister comes into play.

For now, I will look at the outpouring by someone who signed his name as Danny Ramnarain. The person in KN’s letter pages of September 29, 2022 condemned me for adopting the perspective that those who constantly lament the EXXON oil contract are hypocrites for not finding their voice during the five-month election drama.

The writer was referring to my column of September 27, 2022 titled, Oil hypocrisy meets election hypocrisy.” In that piece, I questioned the credibility, character, patriotism and societal usefulness of people who refused to speak out against one of the most tragic moments in Guyana’s post-Independence life but have the energy to rant about the oil contract.

With pellucid enormity, I made two exceptions – Messrs Glenn Lall and Christopher Ram. I concluded that they cannot be accused of hypocrisy and double standard because when Guyana was facing social extinction in March 2020, they recognised that Guyana had to be saved.

If they criticise the oil contract, then they have the moral authority to do so. Others don’t and I reject the voices and pens of those others who I find offensive people. I will not dissolve my profound disgust at such humans.

The letter writer went on to observe that I am attacking civil society people who are speaking out against the oil contract. This person missed two points.

One is that I haven’t attacked Messrs Lall and Ram. They have the moral authority to speak on the oil contract. The other point is that my castigations of the other people are contextual. Why did you remain voiceless from March to July in 2020 when Guyana faced societal collapse but your voice conveniently returned in 2021?

I was there when Messrs Lall and Ram were using their voice and pen to save Guyana. You may not like or agree with their politics at the moment but when Guyana needed their courage, they were there.

Where were those voices that now write voluminous letters in the media about oil contract? This person needs to do a simple task. Spend some minutes on the internet and go through the newspapers and see if he can come up with one, just one, civil society group that condemned the rigging. That is nothing but evil hypocrisy.

So we end with where we started – the foreign minister of India. Once fictions, malicious deceptions are put out there, people who should know better can be influenced by them. There are millions of people, who no matter how obscure they are and how wicked is their agenda, when we reply, we open the eyes of innocent people.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)