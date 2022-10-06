Latest update October 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Autopsy confirms La Grange woman was strangled

Oct 06, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – An autopsy conducted on the remains of the La Grange woman, Nirmala Sukhai, 33, who was found dead on Friday last has confirmed that she was strangled.

The post-mortem (PM) examination was done on Wednesday and the results are leading police to believe that the self-confessed killer was not lying about the way he murdered her. Commander of the Region Three police district, Mahendra Swinarine told Kaieteur News that the PM results showed that Sukhai died of manual strangulation. With the evidence of the autopsy results and a confession statement in hand, police are hoping to charge her boyfriend with murder later today, once all the legal proceedings are completed early.

Murdered – Nirmala Sukhai.

Sukhai was found dead around 16:00hrs last Friday inside her Lot 35 Factory Dam, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home. The discovery was made by the woman’s 58-year-old mother who had gone to pay her a visit that afternoon. Police had reported that her remains were found lying face down on her bed with blood oozing from her mouth. Her body was clad in a pink top. A pair of short pants was found close by and it appeared as though it was cut off from the rear.

After learning that she was last seen alive close to midnight on Thursday drinking with some individuals at bar located at the head of her street, detectives were able to track down a suspect and later arrested him. The suspect identified himself to police as Sukhai’s boyfriend and confessed that he had choked her to death during an argument over another man. He admitted to being a part of the drinking session with Sukhai. The man alleged that while they were drinking, Sukhai “disappeared with another man in the back yard of the bar” and this made him angry. They left and went to her house and started arguing again. The suspect further alleged that they started fighting and he choked her until she was unresponsive. Sukhai was described as a jovial individual who was full of life and “worked like a man”. She was a labourer who worked as hard as her male counterparts in the construction sector. One individual recalled being shocked when he saw her work for the first time. He remembered Sukhai picking up some sand paper and doing a good job of sanding some furniture to be polished.

