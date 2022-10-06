ANSA McAL launches early Christmas Promotion with Trinchloro Brand

Kaieteur News – ANSA McAL kicked off its Grand Christmas Promotions on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with the launch of the “Trichloro White Christmas campaign.

In a press release, the company noted that three lucky persons will have the chance to drive away with a Toyota Axio motorcar for the holidays, in addition to other grand consolation prizes up for grabs including two trips for two to any Copa destination, one cash prize, two shopping sprees along with two Apple iPhone 13.

Head of Consumer Goods, Subrina Bhajan-Kishore noted that the “Trinchloro White Christmas promotion is in keeping with ANSA McAL’s core values to provide excellent services to our customers. Our promotions recognise the needs of our loyal consumers by giving them chances to win prizes relevant to their sustainability.”

Consumers nationwide can win the prizes by simply submitting any Trinchloro label with their names, contact number and address into the Trinchloro White Christmas Promotion box available at 65 leading supermarkets nationwide.

The promotion runs until December 11, 2022. Drawing dates are the 1st and 19th of November, while the final drawing is December 20, 2022. “We encourage our consumers to take advantage of this promotion by entering to win. We extend gratitude to our loyal consumers for their continuous support of the Trinchloro brand,” added the press release.