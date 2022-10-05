Tourism Guyana unveils second magazine

Kaieteur News – The second edition of the Tourism Guyana Magazine filled with wonderful stories from local and international travellers was unveiled on Monday. Taking you on adventures throughout Guyana while showcasing the abundance of investment opportunities available in the growing South American nation, free copies of the magazine produced by Creative Marketing Company (CMC) will be available to the public in the coming weeks.

In a press release, CMC Director Mr. Fiaz Yamin is quoted as saying, “The 2022/2023 edition of the magazine encapsulates every sub-sector within the tourism industry including investments that the recent oil boom has brought and its ripple effects in the tourism sector with the establishments of several luxury hotels. It has pieces for birding lovers, wildlife Conservationists, those interested in adventure tourism and also for persons who are just looking for domestic tourism ideas.”

A copy of the magazine was presented to Director of the GTA Mr. Kamrul Baksh who congratulated the team on a job well done adding that they are continually raising the bar for the promotion of local content and destination Guyana.

Baksh said, “Tourism Guyana, one of the leading travel influencers in Guyana has once again produced a phenomenal body of work through the 2022/23 Edition of the Tourism Guyana Magazine. Through this magazine, the team continues to portray our country in all of its authentic splendour, creating highlights of a diversified and inclusive tourism sector. The experiences captured on their social media platforms, and now magazine places emphasis on the exhilarating experiences that await travellers.”

Tourism Guyana has over 100,000 followers on Facebook and close to 25k followers on Instagram.

He added that the team’s patriotism is evident through the striking yet equally realistic imagery and thought provoking articles that they have churned out in this publication. “More importantly, I am proud to say that my team at the GTA has collectively contributed eight written features, including a welcome message from myself,” the Director said.

Hardcopies of the 2022/2023 edition will be available at all tourism stakeholders, hotels, cafes and tour operators.

Into its second year of production, the CMC team has continued with its trend of being a digital interactive magazine where users can visit the website to view content. The content is currently being uploaded to the website with the 2022/2023 edition going live on Friday (October 7, 2022) at midnight via https://tourismguyana.gy/. Users can also scan the QR code on the Magazine’s hard copy to view the digital version.

The content includes exclusive pieces on the team’s inaugural trip to Lethem and the surrounding regions in the interior, the highlight of which is the return of the Easter Weekend Rodeo celebrations and the inaugural cricket Carnival celebration.