Toshall Surujpaul XI triumph

Latest update October 5th, 2022 2:43 AM
Oct 05, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Toshall Surujpaul XI defeated Mohandass Surujpaul XI by one wicket when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
Mohandass Surujpaul XI batted first and posted 132-9. Gladewin Henry made 58 and Mohandass Surujpaul 22; Bhomesh Lall took 2-14.
Toshall Surujpaul XI replied with 133-9. Toshall Surujpaul scored 42, Mahase Ramarine 25 and Khemol Harakram 21; Henry claimed 4-20 and Mohandass Surujpaul 2-19.
Oct 05, 2022– Mixed fortunes for Badminton team at S/A Games Kaieteur News – It was a day of mixed results for the badminton team, comprising of the Ramdhani siblings and Akili Haynes, at the South...
Oct 05, 2022
Oct 05, 2022
Oct 05, 2022
Oct 05, 2022
Oct 05, 2022
Kaieteur News – Each day this country brings psychological weirdness that if you didn’t know this society, you would... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Local Content Act is a sloppy piece of legislation. And it appears as if its implementation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On September 23, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]