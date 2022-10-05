Toshall Surujpaul XI triumph

Kaieteur News – Toshall Surujpaul XI defeated Mohandass Surujpaul XI by one wicket when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

Mohandass Surujpaul XI batted first and posted 132-9. Gladewin Henry made 58 and Mohandass Surujpaul 22; Bhomesh Lall took 2-14.

Toshall Surujpaul XI replied with 133-9. Toshall Surujpaul scored 42, Mahase Ramarine 25 and Khemol Harakram 21; Henry claimed 4-20 and Mohandass Surujpaul 2-19.