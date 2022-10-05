Success Masters overcome GT Titans by five wickets

Kaieteur News – Success Masters defeated GT Titans by five wickets when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Sunday last at Lusignan.

Batting first, GT Titans made 117-9 with Manoj Boodram scoring 38, while Shazaam Mohamed claimed 3-24. Success Masters responded with 119-5 in 9.2 overs. Dindyal Lakhan made 45 not out with four fours.

The game was sponsored by a number of overseas based Guyanese.

Meanwhile, Seeraj Bhimsain will be hosting an over 40 softball festival on Monday at Lusignan starting at 09:30hrs.

No entrance fee is required and the winning teams will receive trophies. Eight teams have so far registered- Kingston XI, Regal over40, Regal Legends, Fisherman, Lower East Coast, Adventure, Success and GT Titans.

Interested teams can contact Bhimsain on 647 2840.