Rutherford to miss two rounds of Inter-County due family commitments in the USA

Hetmyer available for Berbice

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Guyanese batting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford will unavailable for the first rounds of the GCB’s 50-over Inter-County cricket tournament on Monday October 10 with two first round fixtures.

The 24-year-old Rutherford, who last played for the patriots in the CPL, was selected in the Demerara team who faces Berbice in their opening game.

Now the dashing left-handed Batter, was forced to miss the opening and second (Oct 12) round games due to family commitments since his five-month old son Saeed Rutherford, who was born in the US, has taken to hospital on Wednesday October 12 for seven vaccination shots.

Rutherford, who has not played for Guyana in four years and wants to represent his Country in the Regional Super50, says he is scheduled to return home on October 13.

Rutherford, who played six T20 Internationals for the West Indies, would be available for the final preliminary round on October 14 and for next week Sunday’s final once Demerara qualifies.

Meanwhile, following missing his flights and dropped from the West Indies team to Australia, Shimron Hetmyer has made himself available to represent Berbice in the Inter County tournament. He is expected to be in action in the first round match against Demerara.

Christopher Barnwell, who was not considered for Guyana’s First-Class team, is a part of the Demerara squad for the Inter-County which is being used to pick the Guyana team for the Regional Super50.

It has been also confirmed that the Guyana Warriors pair of Kemo Paul and Ronsford Beaton who both represented West Indies, will miss the first round for Essequibo due to overseas commitments.

It understood that Anthony Bramble and Gudakesh Motie will miss the first round for Berbice also due to overseas commitments.

The last time the Inter-County 50-over final was held at Albion, the match, between Demerara and Berbice ended in a tie.