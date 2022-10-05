Rebel Tennis Club Junior Tourney Nathan DeNobrega wins U-12 & 14 titles

Kaieteur News – The Presentation for the Rebels Tennis Club’s junior tournament was held Monday afternoon at the GBTI Tennis club at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara.

The outstanding players in different age groups were Zion Hickerson, Samara Siland, Nathan DeNobrega, Niomi Erskine, Renola Jordan, Gerald Scotland and Paula Kalekyezi.

Heartfelt appreciation was expressed to tournament sponsors, Guyana Breweries Inc, Arjune’s Construction, Trophy Stall, Guyana Tennis Association, Tandy Primo and Dason Anthony. ‘Thanks to GBTI for always opening up their courts to us,’ the club noted.

Below are the results from Rebel Junior Tournament:

Boys 10s

Winner: Zion Hickerson

Runner up: Daniel Gauto

Semifinalists

Juan Diego

Wyatt Fernandes

Girls 10s

Winner: Samara Siland

Runner up: Jordyn Sears

Boys 12s

Winner: Nathan DeNobrega

Runners up: Elwyn Levius

Girls 12s

Winner: Niomi Erskine

Runners up: Kimora Erskine

Boys 14s

Winner: Nathan DeNobrega

Runners up: Navindra Arjune

Girls 14s

Winner: Renola Jordan

Runners Up: Paula Kalekyezi

Boys 18s

Winner: Gerald Scotland

Runners up: Ricky Romanscindo

Girls 18s

Winner: Paula Kalekyezi

Runners up: Renola Jordan

(Sean Devers)