Rebel Tennis Club Junior Tourney Nathan DeNobrega wins U-12 & 14 titles

Kaieteur News – The Presentation for the Rebels Tennis Club’s junior tournament was held Monday afternoon at the GBTI Tennis club at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara.
The outstanding players in different age groups were Zion Hickerson, Samara Siland, Nathan DeNobrega, Niomi Erskine, Renola Jordan, Gerald Scotland and Paula Kalekyezi.
Heartfelt appreciation was expressed to tournament sponsors, Guyana Breweries Inc, Arjune’s Construction, Trophy Stall, Guyana Tennis Association, Tandy Primo and Dason Anthony. ‘Thanks to GBTI for always opening up their courts to us,’ the club noted.
Below are the results from Rebel Junior Tournament:
Boys 10s
Winner: Zion Hickerson
Runner up: Daniel Gauto
Semifinalists
Juan Diego
Wyatt Fernandes
Girls 10s
Winner: Samara Siland
Runner up: Jordyn Sears
Boys 12s
Winner: Nathan DeNobrega
Runners up: Elwyn Levius
Girls 12s
Winner: Niomi Erskine
Runners up: Kimora Erskine
Boys 14s
Winner: Nathan DeNobrega
Runners up: Navindra Arjune
Girls 14s
Winner: Renola Jordan
Runners Up: Paula Kalekyezi
Boys 18s
Winner: Gerald Scotland
Runners up: Ricky Romanscindo
Girls 18s
Winner: Paula Kalekyezi
Runners up: Renola Jordan
