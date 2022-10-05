Priyanna Ramdhani through to quarter-finals

– Mixed fortunes for Badminton team at S/A Games

Kaieteur News – It was a day of mixed results for the badminton team, comprising of the Ramdhani siblings and Akili Haynes, at the South American Games in Paraguay.

Priyanna Ramdhani, playing at her first South American Games will compete in today’s quarter-finals; her brother, Narayan, did well enough to reach the tournament’s round-of-16, while Haynes had an unfortunate exit in the men’s singles first round.

Over in the women’s singles event, Priyanna outplayed Chile’s Rosa Riquelme Chile 21-19, 21-12 to march into the second round to face Leyenne Schairer of Aruba.

Priyanna, the first female to represent Guyana in Badminton at the South American games, showed her class when she defeated her opponent 21-19, 21-12.

The win would put her against Peru’s Fernanda Rivva is today’s quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Narayan disposed on Colombia’s Daniel Aleans in two matches (21-15, 21-15) to set-up a clash with Nicolas Oliva of Argentina in the second round of the Men’s Singles.

However, against Oliva, Narayan was defeated 10-21, 14-21.

The siblings, prior to their individual matches, had partnered in the Mixed Doubles segment of the badminton event, where they brushed aside Venezuela 21-9, 21-8 to advance.

Things didn’t go according to plan for the third member of Guyana’s Badminton team at the South American Games, Akili Haynes.

Haynes, facing Deigo Solano of Ecuador, fought hard in his two-to-one set defeat.

The Guyanese, after losing the first match 10-21, bounced back to take the second 21-12 but would narrowly lose the third game 19-21.

Sixteen athletes, drawn from Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis and Boxing are the country’s representatives at the South American Games, which concludes on October 15. (Rawle Toney)