October 5th should be National Liberation Day!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Today is 30 years since de restoration of democracy. Dem boys nah hear about no commemoration of dis historic landmark event. It look as if de PPP/C need a reminder about de anniversary, jus like how dem bin need pulling-up fuh downgrading Cheddi death anniversary over de past few years.

It wouldn’t surprise dem boys if dis anniversary slip through de cracks. After all, nuff ah dem PPP leaders wah holding big position was lil children in 1992. Prezzie was only now starting high school, and dem boys wan feel dat is de same fuh Priya. Some ah dem big one didn’t even born when de PNC try fuh stop de 1992 election after dem realise dem gan lose.

De man dat save de day was Jimmy Carter. He just celebrate he 98th birthday but he write down he recollections of dat eventful day. If he nah bin deh hay, de situation woulda get outta control.

De PPP come out as de winner and de rest is history. Dem rule fuh 23 years and den get de boot in 2015, only fuh return in 2020 after five months of waiting fuh de results of de elections.

Dem wah fight fuh democracy in 2020 coulda only fight because ah 1992. Because if was nat fuh October 5th, 1992, Guyana woulda still be a dictatorship and woulda get buried by economic prablems. October 5th should be declared National Liberation Day!

Dat is why dem boys vex dat no commemoration of October 5th ain’t announced as yet by de ruling party or de govament. But perhaps it had something to do with Cricket Carnival.

Talk half, leff half.