Mother confesses to feeding poison to toddler

Kaieteur News – In an unexpected turn of events, the mother of the four-year-old girl, who according to reports was hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital after mistakenly ingesting poison from a Pepsi bottle, has confessed to feeding the poisonous substance to the child.
Police have since taken the woman, as well as her husband, into custody as they investigate the troubling matter.
Kaieteur News understands that the 23-year-old mother of the child during her confession told police that she gave the child the poison to drink on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
The woman, who also has a younger daughter, told detectives that on the day in question, she was at her mother-in-law’s home at No. 70 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne imbibing with her husband. She said they spent some time there and before leaving, she collected a one-litre Pepsi bottle containing the poison substance which police have since identified as Gramaxone.
According to police, the woman related that when she and her husband arrived at their No. 50 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne home, they began arguing. The argument, she confessed, resulted in her threatening to kill their children and herself. Sometime during that period, the woman said that she took the Pepsi bottle containing the poison and used some to spray grass before feeding some to her four-year-old daughter.
The child after consuming it reportedly ran to her father and told him what her mother had done. She was rushed immediately to the Port Mourant Hospital but because of the seriousness of her condition, she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was admitted and remains in a critical state.
However, the story initially told by the woman was that she collected the poison from her mother-in-law on Thursday last to spray the yard and she had concealed it in a tyre that was stored in a goat pen. She told police that her daughter found the poison in the pen while she was playing in the yard and mistakenly consumed its contents. However, following intense questioning by detectives, the mother of two confessed to committing the ghastly act.
