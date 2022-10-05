More Questions Than Answers with the formation of the Esports Association

Dear Sports Editor,

An issue seems to be brewing within the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) halls as it relates to the registration and formation of an Esports Federation, Guyana Esports Federation. Executive members of the GOA are aghast with the modus operandi approaches and methods used to establish this federation by a sitting member of the GOA.

Esports, short for electronic sports is a form of competition using video games. Esports often takes the form of organised, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

Esports turns online gaming into a spectator sport. It mimics the experience of watching a professional sporting event, except instead of watching a physical event, spectators watch video gamers compete against each other.

The situation with Esports is different but equally disturbing. The Global Esports Federation just concluded the first South American Esports Championships in Paraguay on October 2-3.

The Executive of the GOA was informed, just a few days ago by its President, Mr. KA Juman Yassin, that he, and Mr. Deion Nurse, who is performing the role of Secretary General, while representing the GOA at the Panam Assembly in Chile last month, was told of the Esports competition.

Days after that, the Executive received a missive from Mr. Yassin indicating that a Federation was established, trials were held and a player is going to the Championship.

This certainly is very questionable and raises many questions. However, subsequently, Mr. Yassin, in an email sent to the Executive Committee, requested their endorsement for this Esports Team as well as seeking the Executive Committee’s approval for this team to “come under the banner of the GOA”.

This is clearly impossible, as they are not affiliates of the GOA, so the question should not even be asked. Additionally, this is against the constitutional provisions of the GOA, which Mr. Yassin has been at the helm for over 26 years.

Also, Mr. Yassin understands the statutes/constitution outlines the conditions under which Olympic sports disciplines can seek affiliation.

One would think that a sitting president would come to engage with his executive, outline the position, and brainstorm in a transparent manner, on how best to form an association to advance the cause of this sport and not immerse themselves into forming an association on their own.

The issues that need to be raised are why would the learned President be registering another association? Why wasn’t this ventilated openly with the Executive Committee? Why was this championship (local) allegedly held at Mr. Yassin’s residence? Whom are the athletes selected? How were they engaged? Why weren’t other gamers engaged? Under which constitution was this association formed? Who are the executive members of this association?

Interestingly, Mr. Yassin’s son is also listed and was selected to manage the Esport team.

Can one draw a parallel between the creation of these so-called associations and their intended purposes? E.g., in Fencing, where he is the President? There is no activity by this Federation which votes at the GOA election.

Of note also is the fact that the sport of Curling has Mr. Juman Yassin as its Chairman whilst in Canoeing where Mr. Yassin is also a member, the sport is dysfunctional.

If ‘Good Governance’ and ethical principles are standards that Mr. Yassin embraces, one would expect Mr. Yassin absolves himself from this situation and stand on the side of ethics, transparency, and accountability.

Answers are needed, and urgently so Mr. President.

A member of the GOA executive.