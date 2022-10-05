Milerock edge Capitol FC; Amelia’s Ward and Golden Stars draw

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – Upper Demerara FA

Kaieteur News – One win and a draw were recorded when competition in the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground last weekend.

On Sunday in the lone clash, Golden Stars battled back from one goal down to earn an equal share of the points against Amelia’s Ward United which took the lead through a D. Warner 27th-minute strike.

The lads from Amelia’s Ward were able to defend that advantage deep down into the final half and were almost certain of pulling off the win. However, Golden Stars’ K. James was able to nudge one past Amelia’s Ward United’s goalkeeper with just three to full time.

On Saturday at the same venue, Milerock took full points from Capitol FC when they romped to a 2-1 win. Aaron Murray handed Milerock the lead in the 9th minute Capitol FC, but that advantage was canceled out in the 18th minute when Capitol FC’s Omarion Ramsammy rocked the nets.

Milerock was intent on restoring their advantage and while it took some time, they succeeded in the 68th minute, thanks to a Rodensio Tudor goal.

Matches are set to continue this weekend at the same venue.