Govt. a no-show at Guyana Basins Summit

– over 80 exhibitors showcase their services

Kaieteur News – The second edition of the Guyana Basins Summit (GBS-2022) on Tuesday kicked off at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Georgetown.

The event, which is being hosted under the theme: ‘Responsibly Developing the Region’s Resources for a Prosperous and Sustainable Future’, is set to have 80 plus exhibitors on display.

Noticeably, no official from the government attended the opening of the three-day event which winds down Thursday. GBS was organised by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to allow international and local firms to showcase their products and services to foster business partnerships in the emerging oil and gas sector.

The event is offering a wealth of content for strategically minded companies looking to capitalise on investment development and project opportunities in one of the world’s oil and gas hotspots. Meanwhile, the expo will provide the platform for internationals to meet with local partners and buyers to meet with suppliers and dedicated areas to present project, product and technical expertise.

Speaking briefly with this publication on Tuesday representatives from companies such as Global Asset Integrity, Western Logistics Guyana Inc, Merdian 60 Fire & Safety, and S & P Global Commodity Insights noted the importance of participating in the prestigious event.

The representatives similarly shared that though it is a great platform and opportunity for them to showcase what their respective companies have to offer, they are also looking to build partnerships with local companies here to build on the oil and gas sector.