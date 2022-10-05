Courts Pee-Wee Football Tournament… Teams briefed, receive equipment

Kaieteur News – As is customary with the Petra Organisation, all the teams involved in the upcoming Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Tournament received some equipment ahead of the event to assist with the teams’ preparations.

The equipment that amounted to two official-sized balls was distributed yesterday at the Girls Guide Pavilion to a total of 30 schools that will be participating in the tournament, which had its 10th edition being launched Thursday last at the sponsor’s head office on Main Street.

Representatives from the schools also attended the team briefing prior to the distribution of the equipment.

Also present were Directors of Petra, Troy Mendonca and Marlan Cole, along with Courts Marketing Manager, Christel Van Slyt-Man, who disclosed that Courts Guyana Inc., is elated to once again have the opportunity to add value to the lives of children.

Van Slyt-Man also disclosed that Courts will be adding even more value with the announcement that every player on the winning team will be the recipient of a brand new tablet.

She further urged the students to put their best foot forward while also having fun when the tournament kicks off this Saturday at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The Primary schools participating include Sophia, Redeemer, F.E Pollard, J.E Burnham, Mae’s, North Georgetown, St. Margaret’s, St. Agnes, St. Angela’s, Marian Academy, School of the Nations, Winfer Garden, St. Pius, West Ruimveldt, Tucville, Enterprise, St. Ambrose, Smith’s Memorial, St. Stephen’s, Den Amstel, South Ruimveldt, Westminster, Genesis, Timehri, Soesdyke, Grahams Hall, Ann’s Grove, Victoria, Beterverwagting and Mocha Arcadia.